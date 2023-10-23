Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,941 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.2% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

