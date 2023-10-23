Virtu Financial LLC Invests $103,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $931.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

