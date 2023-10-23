Virtu Financial LLC Invests $112,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

ARRW opened at $10.45 on Monday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

