Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWAC. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the second quarter worth $298,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWAC opened at $10.66 on Monday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

