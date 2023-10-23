Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

