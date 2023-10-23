Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCXB. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III by 1,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 394,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 374,622 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NYSE:VCXB opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

