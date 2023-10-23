Virtu Financial LLC Takes $102,000 Position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

