Virtu Financial LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Banyan Acquisition by 15.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYN opened at $10.59 on Monday. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Banyan Acquisition Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

