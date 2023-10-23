Virtu Financial LLC Takes $111,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CureVac by 47.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Price Performance

CVAC opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.72. CureVac has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

