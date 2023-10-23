Virtu Financial LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.39 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

(Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.