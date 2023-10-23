Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

