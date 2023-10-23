Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.07 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

