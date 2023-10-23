Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Suzano by 301.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.19). Suzano had a return on equity of 64.65% and a net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Suzano

Suzano Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.