WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $35.62 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $118.87 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

