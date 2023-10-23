Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Waters by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Waters by 103.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $253.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.11 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

