Welch & Forbes LLC Has $106.23 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $142.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $116.33 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

