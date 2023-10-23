Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $131,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.