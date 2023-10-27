15,029 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,029 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. KB Home has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

