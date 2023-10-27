3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.