6,221 Shares in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $11,803,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $59.97 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,400 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,400 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $255,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

