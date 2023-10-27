Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.