Accel Wealth Management Acquires 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $327.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

