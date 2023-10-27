Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509,907 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

