Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $44,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,207,249.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,301,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,923 shares of company stock worth $46,009,033 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

