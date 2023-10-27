Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 647,192 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,788,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 647,192 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 144.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

