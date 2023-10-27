Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

