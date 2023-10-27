Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Shares of AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

