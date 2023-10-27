Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,119,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $145,932,000 after acquiring an additional 147,162 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 40,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

