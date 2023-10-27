American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

