Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.07

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.07 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.50). Avation shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avation from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVAP
Avation Stock Performance
Avation Company Profile
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avation
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Watch for bears as S&P 500 slices 200-day line
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Reasons UPS is a strong sell: Reasons to buy it when it bottoms
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 hot mid-caps set to report Q3 earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.