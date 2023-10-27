Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.07

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.07 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.50). Avation shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avation from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Avation Stock Performance

Avation Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.07. The company has a market capitalization of £86.83 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

