Barclays Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $186.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

