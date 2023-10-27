Bell Bank Purchases 6,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

