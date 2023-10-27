BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2,600.2% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 502,538 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 290,093 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

