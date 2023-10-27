Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

