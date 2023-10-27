BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 7,419 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

