Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

