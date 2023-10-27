Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

