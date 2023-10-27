Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

