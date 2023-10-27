Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

