CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $48.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.