Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 1.7 %

Chegg stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Get Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.