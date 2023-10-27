Citigroup Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $240.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $265.92 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $193.69 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

