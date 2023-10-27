Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

