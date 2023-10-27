Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

