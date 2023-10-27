Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s previous close.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

