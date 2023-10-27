Creative Planning Buys New Shares in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 110.25 and a quick ratio of 110.25. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

