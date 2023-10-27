Creative Planning Has $136,000 Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

