Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

