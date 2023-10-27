Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Raymond James

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.
Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
