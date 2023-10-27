Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 6,455 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $295,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $327.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.11.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

